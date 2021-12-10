AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $120.14

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.14, but opened at $117.43. AGCO shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 1,071 shares trading hands.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

