Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

AIRG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,918. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

