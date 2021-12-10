AJ Bell (LON:AJB) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.31) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 435 ($5.77) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.23).

LON AJB opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.30. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,318,568.86).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

