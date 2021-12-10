Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,032 shares of company stock worth $1,908,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

