Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $57,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,567,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $673.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $645.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

