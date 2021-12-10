Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.10.

NYSE ALSN opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

