Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

