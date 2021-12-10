Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Stock Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

BATS QMOM opened at $50.43 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

