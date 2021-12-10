Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $332.70 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $332.70 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051558 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008896 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008097 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

