Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 3,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $893.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.