Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 3,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $893.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
