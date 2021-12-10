Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,962.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,883.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,747.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

