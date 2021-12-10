Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,712.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

