Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €50.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 1,125,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,993. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

