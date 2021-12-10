Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Altice USA traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 54868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

