Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$71.12. 128,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.57 and a 12-month high of C$71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

