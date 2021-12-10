Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.61

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$71.61 and last traded at C$71.02, with a volume of 90632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

