Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.4% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

