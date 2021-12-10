American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $54.59 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 419.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

