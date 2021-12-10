American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $57.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $90,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $71,288,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

