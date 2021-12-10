American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

