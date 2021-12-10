American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.