American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-$2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 214,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,925. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

