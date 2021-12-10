American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

AMT opened at $271.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

