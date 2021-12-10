Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.40.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,742 shares of company stock worth $30,526,894. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

