ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.28. ANA shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,863 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

