Analysts Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTR opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.