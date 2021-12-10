Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

CASI stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

