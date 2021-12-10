Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
