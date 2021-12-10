Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

