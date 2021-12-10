Analysts Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JOYY by 297.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

