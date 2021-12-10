Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

