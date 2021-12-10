Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the highest is $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,841,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

