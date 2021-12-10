Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

