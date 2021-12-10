Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $19.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CDXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,213. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

