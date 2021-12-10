Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $112.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

