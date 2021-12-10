Analysts Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

CTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 262,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

