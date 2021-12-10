Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.01. ePlus posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 31.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after buying an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in ePlus by 45.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 41.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.23. 26,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. ePlus has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $139.48.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

