Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.27 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.
FCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 127,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.83.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
