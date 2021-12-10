Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.27 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 127,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

