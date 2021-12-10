Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $738.94 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -445.14 and a beta of 1.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

