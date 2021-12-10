Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000.
PTGX stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
