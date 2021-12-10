Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000.

PTGX stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.