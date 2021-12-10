Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

