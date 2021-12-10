Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target at $18.42

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.39 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

