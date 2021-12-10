Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CALX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. Calix has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

