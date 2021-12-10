Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $36.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABGY. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

