Analysts Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.