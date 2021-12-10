Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $31.37

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

ITMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.73. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

