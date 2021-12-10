Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $202.09

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $123.90 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

