Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $202.09

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $123.90 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.