Analysts Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Target Price at $1,015.00

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

