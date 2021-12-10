Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $51.57

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TASK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. 1,408,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,907. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

