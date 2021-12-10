Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $116.58

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

