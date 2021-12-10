Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $549.95

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,567. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.81. 4,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,867. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

